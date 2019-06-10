NEW YEARS DAY Announce Tour Dates With GODSMACK

New Years Day has just announced a handful of tour dates with legendary rock band Godsmack. The female-fronted rock band will join the tour as direct support starting on July 12 in Rochester and wrapping on July 26 in Uncasville.

Before the Godsmack tour New Years Day will hit the road for their Unbreakable Headline Tour. For more information on the band's upcoming tour dates and to purchase ticket, visit New Years Day's website, here.

The band recently released the music video for their lead single, "Shut Up", which was directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and stars Sirius XM's Jose Mangin. Watch the American Psycho-inspired music video below:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)