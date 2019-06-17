NEW YEARS DAY Announce Tour Dates With IN THIS MOMENT

New Years Day have just announced that they will be joining In This Moment on tour this fall for a handful of dates in the US. The band will be direct support for the tour, which starts on September 4 in Raleigh, NC and wraps on October 27 in Albany, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21.

Before New Years Day hits the road with In This Moment, fans can check out the band on their first headline tour now with Rivals, and Savage After Midnight. Between headline shows, the band will also be on tour as direct support to Godsmack. For more information on all upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website here.

New Years Day dates with In This Moment:

September

6 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

12 - Houston, TX / House of Blues

13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

28 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex Piedmont Hall

October

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival (festival date)

16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)