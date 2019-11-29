NEW YEARS DAY Announce UK / European Headline Dates

Right after wrapping up their European tour supporting Halestorm and In This Moment, New Years Day announce their own headlining tour throughout UK and Europe in February and early March, 2020.

Ash Costello (vocals) comments: “We are so excited to headline in the UK and Europe for real!!! We loved being the opener for Halestorm and In This Moment, but we are ready now to bring the full New Years Day experience to our extended UK and Europe family!”

Dates:

February

18 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

19 - Southampton, UK - 1865

21 - London, UK - Islington Academy

22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

26 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

March

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Small Hall

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

8 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)