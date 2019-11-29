NEW YEARS DAY Announce UK / European Headline Dates
November 29, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Right after wrapping up their European tour supporting Halestorm and In This Moment, New Years Day announce their own headlining tour throughout UK and Europe in February and early March, 2020.
Ash Costello (vocals) comments: “We are so excited to headline in the UK and Europe for real!!! We loved being the opener for Halestorm and In This Moment, but we are ready now to bring the full New Years Day experience to our extended UK and Europe family!”
Dates:
February
18 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
19 - Southampton, UK - 1865
21 - London, UK - Islington Academy
22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
26 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ
March
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Small Hall
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
8 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
(Photo - Hristo Shindov)