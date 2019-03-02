NEW YEARS DAY Perform Acoustic Rendition Of PANTERA's "Fucking Hostile" (Video)

On February 7th, New Years Day performed at Sony Music Studios in New York City, where they pulled out an acoustic rendition of the the Pantera classic "Fucking Hostile". Check out video footage from the performance below.

In November 2018, New Years Day have dropped their new song, "Skeletons", off of their forthcoming full-length album, which is slated for release spring 2019. The track is available on all streaming services here. You can also listen to the song below.

"I have been working for over a year, constantly writing new music. We want everyone to know that a new wave of music will be coming to you soon and I thought our new song 'Skeletons' would be a great intro to the new world of my band, New Years Day," states Ash about the band's newest release. "More than anything, I wanted the era of New Years Day to be rock that is also fun to listen to."

"'Skeletons' is about wanting to know all the parts of someone, even the parts they deem to be negative. It's saying that when you are into someone, you're into ALL of them, and want to love the dark in them as well as the light. It's a fun rock song with a heavy riff intro, a bouncy lead vocal line, and a soaring chorus."