NEW YEARS DAY Perform PANTERA's "Fucking Hostile" Live Acoustic (Video)

On February 7th, New Years Day performed at Sony Music Studios in New York City, where they pulled out an acoustic rendition of the the Pantera classic "Fucking Hostile". During their May 10th visit to Z93 studios in Saginaw, Michigan, the band performed the song again. Check out the video below.

New Years Day teamed up with YouTube for the worldwide premiere of their American Psycho inspired music video for "Shut Up". Watch the music video, directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and staring Sirius XM's Jose Mangin and the original ax from American Psycho, below.

"When we recorded the song 'Shut Up' I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately. So when the time came and 'Shut Up' was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I'd get to make my vision come to life, which was to recreate one of my favorite horror movies of all time, 'American Psycho'", states New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello about the music video.

"Shut Up", the lead single off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, is celebrating five weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and five weeks on the Active Rock Chart and is currently #21 on both charts. The track just surpassed 1.26 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists. Additionally, the band's debut track, "Skeletons", has over 3.5 million streams and "Come For Me" saw New Years Day cross over into the mainstream with their first "New Music Friday" Spotify placement.

Unbreakable, New Years Day's fourth studio album was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown). Unbreakable is the follow up to the band's 2015 LP, Malevolence, which hit #45 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the radio hits "Defame Me" and "Kill Or Be Killed."

"Come For Me"

"MissUnderstood"

"Skeletons"

"Unbreakable"

"Shut Up"

"Done With You"

"Poltergeist"

"Break My Body"

"Sorry Not Sorry"

"My Monsters"

"Nocturnal"

"I Survived"

"Come For Me" lyric video:

"Skeletons":

New Years Day is currently on the road with Falling In Reverse as support on the band's U.S. tour. The band will continue to tour for the remainder for 2019 in support of Unbreakable. All tour dates are listed below.

New Years Day Tour Dates with Falling In Reverse:

May

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

17 - Boise, ID - Revolution

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Headline Dates (with Diamante and Savage After Midnight)

June

13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July

1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

August

2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

November (with Halestorm)

13 - Paris, France - Pleyel

14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro

25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena

27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace