NEW YEARS DAY Premier "Come For Me" Music Video

New Years Day fans expect top tier cinematic music videos from Ash Costello & co. and now they can experience the band's biggest production to date. The fan demanded music video for the group's newest single, "Come For Me", will satisfy everyone.

The video is a delectable blend of comedy, horror, gore and glam - everything that they have come to expect from rock music's breakout band.

New Years Day enlisted longtime director Robyn August ("Defame Me", "Kill Or Be Killed", "I'm About To Break You") and Matt Phelan of Chisel Pixel Productions) to bring Ash's vision to life.

Ash Costello states: "Music videos are a very big part of what New Years Day stands for. We really put who we are as people and artists into every single detail and I think the video for 'Come For Me' is New Years Day truly becoming something above and beyond visually than we ever have before. It's no secret that I am highly driven by movies, specifically horror and cult movies, one of my favorite directors is Quentin Tarantino, and 'Come For Me' is my nod to some of my favorite Quentin Tarantino movies. Including, Kill Bill, Planet Terror, Pulp Fiction and From Dusk Till Dawn. Whether he directed, produced or acted in the movie, everything he's been involved in as highly shaped who I am as a visual artist. 'Come For Me' needed something fun and in your face to match the vibe of the song. My entire goal with the storyline of this video is to make you think of 3 words... bad mother fucker."

"Come For Me", currently impacting Active Rock is the follow up to the top 15 smash "Shut Up". The official video for "Come For Me" follows their epic reimagining of American Psycho for "Shut Up". If fans are wondering how New Years Day can top taking an axe to SiriusXM's Jose Mangin, then they need to tune in to see who makes it out of "Come For Me" alive.