NEW YEARS DAY Release "Disgust Me" Music Video; Band On US Tour With HALESTORM And IN THIS MOMENT

Hard rock band New Years Day have released an ominous music video for their single "Disgust Me". In the dark coming-of-age visual narrative, an all-red haired Ash Costello is summoned to an abandoned house where she meets her alter ego, a gothic goddess who conjures the collide of both worlds. Watch "Disgust Me" below.

"Disgust Me" is the first song on New Years Day's most-recent EP, Diary Of A Creep, released in January 2018 and is accompanied by five cover songs. The six-song EP follows the tradition of landmark releases like Garage Days by Metallica by paying tribute to the artists who shaped the band. New Years Day offers renditions of Garbage's "Only Happy When It Rains", New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle", No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and more.

The release of the "Disgust Me" music video coincides with the start of the second leg of New Years Day’s tour with Halestorm and In This Moment in the US. The all-female-fronted US tour kicked off in May and will hit 35 additional cities through the end of the year. Visit NYDrock.com for tickets.

New Years Day has previously toured with Escape the Fate, Hellyeah and Attila in addition to headlining multiple North American tours, including the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.