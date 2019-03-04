NEW YEARS DAY Release "Shut Up" From Forthcoming Album Unbreakable

New Years Day has revealed details about their forthcoming full-length album, Unbreakable. The band's newest album is scheduled for release on April 26th via Red Music. To celebrate the unveiling of Unbreakable, New Years Day release their single, "Shut Up". Fans can listen to the empowering, hard hitting track now on YouTube.

"'Shut Up' was written in a day, which just doesn't happen. I was going through some heavy personal stuff, and I was just, 'don't tell me what I want, shut up and give it to me,'" states frontwoman Ash Costello about the track.

Unbreakable, New Years Day's fourth studio album was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment, Butcher Babies) and Scott Stevens (American Authors, Halestorm, Shinedown). The album is the follow-up to the band's 2015 LP, Malevolence, which hit #45 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the radio hits "Defame Me" and "Kill Or Be Killed". The pre-order for Unbreakable is available digitally here.

"Shut Up" is the second song released from the LP, following last year's wildly popular track "Skeletons". The band has raked in over 44 million U.S. streams to date and counting.

Unbreakable is available as a half red / half black vinyl LP with a Century Media-exclusive signed poster insert (limited to 500) and CD with poster insert. Exclusive pre-order bundles are also available, featuring an Ash Costello photo t-shirt, Unbreakable red / black raglan and Stronger Than You Know zip-up hoodie. Fans who pre-order a bundle via Century Media will also receive a Stronger Than You know encouragement greeting card.

Unbreakable cover art and tracklisting:

"Come For Me"

"MissUnderstood"

"Skeletons"

"Unbreakable"

"Shut Up"

"Done With You"

"Poltergeist"

"Break My Body"

"Sorry Not Sorry"

"My Monsters"

"Nocturnal"

"I Survived"

In live news, New Years Day are gearing up for two festival shows doun under in Australia. Catch them at Download Sydney on March 9th, and Download Australia on March 11th. The band's spring U.S. tour with Falling In Reverse kicks off April 20th in Las Vegas, NV at House Of Blues. To view their complete itinerary, visit this location.

(Photo credit: Hristo Shindov. Album art credit: Marc Liscio)