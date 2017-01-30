NEW YEARS DAY To Embark On Let's Get Abducted Tour With ATTILA
Orange County, California-based hard rock outfit, New Years Day, are preparing to hit the road for their first tour of 2017. The band will be direct support to Attila on the upcoming Let's Get Abducted tour in the US. New Years Day continue to tour throughout North America and internationally on the strength of their third studio album, Malevolence (2015).
Speaking about the band's upcoming tour with Attila, New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello states: "Attila was one of my favorite bands to watch everyday on Warped Tour because they put on such an entertaining show! It's a party! So I'm really excited to be able to watch them every single night and invite all of the NYD fans to be part of the madness too!"
Tour dates:
February
14 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge
15 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
17 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
21 - Reno, NV - Cargo
22 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
26 - Odessa, TX - Club Patron
27 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
March
2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
3 - Chattanooga, TN - Revelery Room
4 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
5 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
7 - Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room
8 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
12 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's