NEW YEARS DAY To Embark On Let's Get Abducted Tour With ATTILA

Orange County, California-based hard rock outfit, New Years Day, are preparing to hit the road for their first tour of 2017. The band will be direct support to Attila on the upcoming Let's Get Abducted tour in the US. New Years Day continue to tour throughout North America and internationally on the strength of their third studio album, Malevolence (2015).

Speaking about the band's upcoming tour with Attila, New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello states: "Attila was one of my favorite bands to watch everyday on Warped Tour because they put on such an entertaining show! It's a party! So I'm really excited to be able to watch them every single night and invite all of the NYD fans to be part of the madness too!"

Tour dates:

February

14 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge

15 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

21 - Reno, NV - Cargo

22 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

26 - Odessa, TX - Club Patron

27 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

March

2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

3 - Chattanooga, TN - Revelery Room

4 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

5 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

7 - Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room

8 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

12 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's