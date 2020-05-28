NEW YEARS DAY To Premier "Skeletons" Music Video Via YouTube Live; Join ASH COSTELLO And NIKKI MISERY For Live Q&A

New Years Day announces the premiere of their music video for “Skeletons”, via YouTube Live on, May 29 at 00.00, CEST. Ash Costello (frontwoman) and Nikki Misery (guitar) will join the livestream early at 11:30 PM, CEST today for a Q&A with fans in advance of the premiere. Tune in to the livestream Q&A today here, and watch the music video premiere here. Then, make sure to purchase and stream the single for “Skeletons”, which will be available worldwide on Friday, May 29.

“It’s clear to me that Skeletons is a favorite along the NYD fan community since day 1. Something about this song resonates. The right mix between heavy, soft, strong and soft vocals really made it stand out on our record from the rest. The song is about opening up and letting you who hide inside come out, so for that reason, I performed the song alone on the music video. It’s tough because it makes you vulnerable as a rock front woman to be without you band but it changed the performance into something pretty unique from out other music videos. I hope everyone enjoys it,” states Ash Costello about the track and new music video.

“Skeletons” is off New Years Day’s newest full-length album Unbreakable, which was released spring 2019 to critical acclaim. The band enlisted powerhouse producers Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors) to create an album that combines heavy rock with pop sensibilities. Upon release, Unbreakable trended #1 on the iTunes rock chart, celebrated over 18 weeks on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums Chart. The singles “Shut Up” and “Come For Me” became the band’s first two active radio hits. The album surpassed 20 million global streams, establishing New Years Day as a force to be reckoned with. New Years Day celebrates a 10+ year career with over 80 million global streams, 45 million YouTube views & a top 15 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charting hit.

Watch a lyric video for “Skeletons” below: