NEW YEARS DAY To Premiere American Psycho Inspired Video For “Shut Up” Tomorrow
April 30, 2019, 11 minutes ago
New Years Day teams up with YouTube for the worldwide premiere of their American Psycho inspired music video for "Shut Up". Fans can tune in on YouTube from 1-3 PM EST on May 1st to chat with the band before and after the exclusive live premiere at 2 PM EST. Watch the music video, directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and staring Sirius XM's Jose Mangin and the original ax from American Psycho, on YouTube tomorrow at 2 PM EST here.
"When we recorded the song 'Shut Up' I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately. So when the time came and 'Shut Up' was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I'd get to make my vision come to life, which was to recreate one of my favorite horror movies of all time, 'American Psycho'", states New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello about the music video.
"Shut Up", the lead single off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, is celebrating five weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and five weeks on the
Active Rock Chart and is currently #21 on both charts. The track just surpassed 1.26 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists. Additionally, the band's debut track, "Skeletons", has over 3.5 million streams and "Come For Me" saw New Years Day cross over into the mainstream with their first "New Music Friday" Spotify placement.
Unbreakable, New Years Day's fourth studio album was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown). Unbreakable is the follow up to the band's 2015 LP, Malevolence, which hit #45 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the radio hits "Defame Me" and "Kill Or Be Killed." The pre-order for Unbreakable is available digitally here.
New Years Day is currently on the road with Falling In Reverse as support on the band's U.S. tour. The band will continue to tour for the remainder for 2019 in support of Unbreakable. All tour dates are listed below.
New Years Day Tour Dates with Falling In Reverse:
May
1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
9 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
17 - Boise, ID - Revolution
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Headline Dates
with Diamante and Savage After Midnight
June
13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
July
1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
August
2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
with Halestorm
November
13 - Paris, France - Pleyel
14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena
27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace
Unbreakable cover art and tracklisting:
"Come For Me"
"MissUnderstood"
"Skeletons"
"Unbreakable"
"Shut Up"
"Done With You"
"Poltergeist"
"Break My Body"
"Sorry Not Sorry"
"My Monsters"
"Nocturnal"
"I Survived"
"Come For Me" lyric video:
"Skeletons":
(Photo credit: Hristo Shindov. Album art credit: Marc Liscio)