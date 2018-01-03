NEW YEARS DAY To Release Diary Of A Creep EP This Month; Band Prepare For Tour With IN THIS MOMENT

Orange County, California-based hard rock outfit, New Years Day, kicks off 2018 with a brand-new EP, a killer tour alongside In This Moment, all while continuing work on their new full-length release for a tentative fall release.

Diary Of A Creep is set for a January 26th release via Red Music/Century Media and kicks off with the brand-new, hard-hitting track, “Disgust Me”.

New challenges and new worlds beckon, but first, it’s time for a celebratory look inward. This comes in the form of a brand new EP, Diary Of A Creep, which follows the tradition of landmark releases like Garage Days by Metallica by paying tribute to the artists who shaped the band, even as they continually redefine their music with each successive bold stage of their evolution.

Ash Costello (vocals) states: "I want to start by saying, it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the 5 songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just 5. It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you. It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshipped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday. Honestly, everyday, I cant believe how far I’ve come and how absolutely happy I am that I get to share my music with whoever wants to listen, and these are just a few of the songs that helped me and shaped me along the way. When I was just a middle schooler, trying to get thru those horrible teenage years, I wish I had known then, that someday I would become one of the heroes I looked up to, and it would be all thanks to YOU. I am grateful to you for listening and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do."

There’s “Only Happy When it Rains,” (Featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm) a somber alt-rock anthem by the multiplatinum Garbage, the Shirley Manson fronted band, which includes songwriter and performer Butch Vig (who produced landmark albums by Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day, and Foo Fighters). There’s NYD's version of the Linkin Park mega-hit “Crawling,” with Costello putting her own spin on the fierce vocal delivery of the late Chester Bennington. There’s “Don’t Speak,” the smash ballad from No Doubt’s diamond-selling album Tragic Kingdom. Dark new wave finds its way into the EP via New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle.” On the other end of the New Years Day spectrum, there’s Pantera classic “Fucking Hostile,” now a staple of NYD’s live show.

New Years Day tour dates with In This Moment, P.O.D., and Ded are listed below.

January

16 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

17 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

27 - Cape Coral, FL - 93x WXNW Block Party

28 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

30 - Columbia, SC - Music Farm

31 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

February

2 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

3 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

6 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

9 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

10 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall

13 - Montreal, QC - MTelus (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)

17 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

18 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace