NEW YEARS DAY Unveil “Skeletons” Lyric Video
February 17, 2020, an hour ago
Right before embarking on their European tour New Years Day have released a lyric video for the song “Skeletons”:
New Years Day previously toured Europe in November of last year supporting Halestorm and In This Moment. Don’t miss the full New Years Day experience on their first European headlining tour with support coming from Lowlives.
Dates:
February
18 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
19 - Southampton, UK - 1865
21 - London, UK - Islington Academy
22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
26 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ
March
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Small Hall
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
8 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
(Photo - Hristo Shindov)