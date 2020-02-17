NEW YEARS DAY Unveil “Skeletons” Lyric Video

Right before embarking on their European tour New Years Day have released a lyric video for the song “Skeletons”:

New Years Day previously toured Europe in November of last year supporting Halestorm and In This Moment. Don’t miss the full New Years Day experience on their first European headlining tour with support coming from Lowlives.

Dates:

February

18 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

19 - Southampton, UK - 1865

21 - London, UK - Islington Academy

22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

26 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

March

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Small Hall

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

8 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)