NEW YEARS DAY Unveil "Skeletons" Music Video; Q&A With ASH COSTELLO And NIKKI MISERY Streaming

New Years Day has premiered their music video for “Skeletons”, which can be seen below. Prior to sharing the clip for the first time, Ash Costello (frontwoman) and Nikki Misery (guitar) participated in an online Q&A with fans, which can also be viewed below.

“It’s clear to me that Skeletons is a favorite along the NYD fan community since day one. Something about this song resonates. The right mix between heavy, soft, strong and soft vocals really made it stand out on our record from the rest. The song is about opening up and letting you who hide inside come out, so for that reason, I performed the song alone on the music video. It’s tough because it makes you vulnerable as a rock front woman to be without you band but it changed the performance into something pretty unique from out other music videos. I hope everyone enjoys it,” states Ash Costello about the track and new music video.

“Skeletons” is off New Years Day’s newest full-length album Unbreakable, which was released in Spring 2019. The band enlisted powerhouse producers Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown) to create an album that combines heavy rock with pop sensibilities. Upon release, Unbreakable trended #1 on the iTunes rock chart, and celebrated over 18 weeks on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums Chart. The singles “Shut Up” and “Come For Me” became the band’s first two active radio hits. The album surpassed 20 million global streams, establishing New Years Day as a force to be reckoned with. New Years Day celebrates a 10+ year career with over 80 million global streams, 45 million YouTube views & a top 15 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charting hit.