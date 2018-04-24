New York City's STREETLIGHT CIRCUS Announce UK Tour Dates For June 2018

New York City-based hard rock band Streetlight Circus will make its UK debut with a string of dates scheduled for the middle of June 2018. With eight shows in ten days, the band is looking to establish a foothold outside the United States and to keep building its brand and fan base.



Streetlight Circus will be touring in support of its third album release, Needle Down. The record was recorded at Spin Recording Studios in Long Island City, NY (Lamb Of God, Black Tide, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and was mixed and mastered by famed engineer Bob St. John (Extreme, Duran Duran, Collective Soul).



Needle Down continues the Streetlight Circus tradition of in-your-face hard rock, mixing an old school vibe with a modern approach to songwriting. The album, like the band’s previous releases, is full of high-energy, melodic rock songs displaying the band’s penchant for solid musicianship, soaring vocals and memorable hooks.



Since 2010, Streetlight Circus has been a hot property in the resurgence of hard rock and roll. The band has rocked thousands thanks to invites to festivals such as the M3 Rock Fest, Rock ‘N Derby, Rock Carnival, The Great South Bay Music Festival, Soundwave Music Festival, and others. The quartet has performed to packed houses throughout the U.S., from the Sunset Strip in Hollywood to theatres in New York City and up and down the East Coast.

The tour schedule is as follows:

June

15 – Newport, Wales – The Patriot

16 – Doncaster, England – Woolpack Live

17 – London, England – The Bird’s Nest

19 – Newcastle, England – Trillians Rock Bar*

20 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Bannerman’s*

22 – South Shields, England – The Queen Vic

23 – Leeds, England – The Duck and Drake

24 – Sutton-in-Ashfield, England – The Diamond*

* support from Black Cat Bones

For more information go to the official Streetlight Circus website here.

Photo by Scott Braun Photography