NEW YORK DOLLS Guitarist SYLVAIN SYLVAIN Diagnosed With Cancer; GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Assist With Medical Bills

Sylvain Sylvain, songwriter and original longtime member of the New York Dolls was recently diagnosed with cancer. He has been undergoing treatment that appears to be moving along successfully but has a long way to go. This fund will be of great assistance in getting him back on his feet. Following is the message that appears on the main page:

"Hi Everybody,

I know there has been some curiosity, speculation and, yes, rumor about why I haven't been rampaging songs on Facebook or, more importantly, out on tour promoting my book, There's No Bones In Ice Cream, and playing in a town near YOU.

First, the bad news: For about a year now, I have been battling cancer. Then the good news: I have an upcoming surgery with a great doctor that may do the trick. There will, however, be a somewhat long recovery period (at least a year). I have not been able to work since last year and have more surgery scheduled.

I love life! As hard as life has been to me these past two years, I want to live and I know with your love and support, I'll have the best chance that I could ever have."

Go to the GoFundMe campaign page here. Watch the New York Dolls Facebook page here for updates.

The New York Dolls were formed in 1971, with Sylvain being one of the band's founding members. They disbanded in 2011 following the release of their fifth album, Dancing Backwards In High Heels.