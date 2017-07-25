New York’s STATION Release “All You Need Is A Heartbeat” Video

New York City hard rockers Station have released their electric new music video, "All You Need is a Heartbeat."

"This song has been in the works for a long time," explains guitarist Chris Lane. "It was actually written when we filmed our very first music video and it's about the experience of doing so. We've loved the song for a while and were excited to finally get into the studio and record it!"

In addition to the video premiere, Station will be coming home to headline The Gramercy Theater in N.Y.C. on August 24th for the final show of their extensive summer tour.