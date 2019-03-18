New Zealand Loves METALLICA - Auckland Concert Sells Out In Less Than 12 Minutes

"It’s about time!! We’re more than excited to announce that we’ll be heading back to Australia and New Zealand in October," Metallica announced last week. "It’s been over six years since we last visited Australia and nine years since we were lucky enough to set foot in New Zealand... we’re long overdue!

New Zealand fans responded, with Scoop.co.nz now reporting that tickets for the show at Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium on Thursday, October 31st were eagerly snapped up from last Tuesday during the pre-sale period, and today’s general release tickets sold out within 12 minutes.

Metallica's recent message continues: "This trip represents another new adventure for us during the WorldWired tour; it will be the first time we have ever headlined stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. To help us celebrate, our friends in Slipknot will be joining us for the journey."

Dates:

October

17 - Perth, WA - Optus Stadium

20 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Oval

22 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

26 - Sydney, NSW - ANZ Stadium

29 - Brisbane, QLD - QSAC

31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium