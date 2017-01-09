NEWMACHINE - Debut Album Karma Due In March

HighVolMusic has confirmed the release date for the Newmachine debut, Karma, as March 17th. The album was engineered and produced by Howard 'The Doctor' Lindeman (John Lennon, Blue Oyster Cult, KISS) and recorded at CVRS Studios in Naples, FL during the months of October, November, and December 2016. Karma contains ten tracks with one track being mastered by Bill Leverty of Firehouse.

Tracklisting:

"Hell To Pay"

"Nowhere Fast"

"Everglades"

"Lost"

"Love Is Crazy"

"No More"

"Hold On"

"Livin' It Up"

*Bonus Track

*Bonus Track



Sound samples can be heard via the SoundCloud audio player below.

Karma will be distributed through MRi / Sony and also available on all digital platforms. The band has planned a short tour in March for the drop of the album followed by several more runs starting in May; dates to be announced.

Newmachine is now writing and recording for a second album also be released later this year. For more information visit this location.

