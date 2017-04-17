NEWMACHINE Release “Hell To Pay” Music Video

Newmachine have released a video for “Hell To Pay”, the lead track on their debut album, Karma, out now via HighVolMusic. The new clip can be found below.

The album was engineered and produced by Howard 'The Doctor' Lindeman (John Lennon, Blue Oyster Cult, KISS) and recorded at CVRS Studios in Naples, FL during the months of October, November, and December 2016. Karma contains ten tracks with one track being mastered by Bill Leverty of Firehouse.

Tracklisting:

"Hell To Pay"

"Nowhere Fast"

"Everglades"

"Lost"

"Love Is Crazy"

"No More"

"Hold On"

"Livin' It Up"

"Hell To Pay" (Bill Leverty master)

“Hell To Pay” video:

Audios samples: