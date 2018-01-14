NEXT TO NONE Guitarist DERRICK SCHNEIDER, LUX TERMINUS Composer VIKRAM SHANKAR Cover PAIN OF SALVATION's "Silent Gold" (Video)

Next to None guitarist / vocalist Derrick Schneider has checked in with the following update:

"Here's is a collaboration I did with Vikram Shankar; 'Silent Gold' by Pain Of Salvation. Love this song so much! Thanks to my friend Austin Blau for the engineering and video!"

Composer Vikram Shankar, who recently took on a BraveWords challenge and arranged a medley of Devin Townsend's classic Ocean Machine album on piano, recently unveiled his new band, Lux Terminus, an instrumental progressive rock band influenced by metal, jazz fusion, and cinematic music. They have checked in with the following update:

The Lux Terminus Facebook page can be found here.

Check out a BraveWords interview with Shankar at this location. His Ocean Machine medley is available below.