NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS - PINK FLOYD Drummer To Perform Band's Early Material At Intimate UK Shows

Pink Floyd drum legend Nick Mason has revealed that his band Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets will be playing early Pink Floyd material at four intimate live shows across London. The tickets are on sale at thesaucerfulofsecrets.com.

This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd’s celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows. This will be Nick Mason’s first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London.

Dates:

May

20 - Dingwalls, Camden - London, England

21 - Half Moon, Putney - London, England

23 - Half Moon, Putney - London, England

24 - Half Moon, Putney - London, England

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are Nick Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken.