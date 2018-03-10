NICK MENZA - Celebration Of Life Event Scheduled For Late MEGADETH Drummer

On Sunday, April 22nd, Nick Menza, multi-media artist and drummer extraordinaire for Megadeth and many other bands and recordings is celebrated by his family, friends and colleagues in a night of musical remembrance of his vast and varied musical history.

Mostly known to the public at large as the best drummer that Megadeth ever had, Nick also contributed his substantial artistic talents over a broad spectrum of visual and musical expressions and all will be on display on this night of art, music and fun. A silent auction of some of his Instruments, art and memorabilia will be on display and open for bidding. CDs of his music from former bands will also be on sale, as well as T-shirts and custom Nick Menza drum sticks.

Appearing that night will be a tribute from major rock stars and former band members coming together to honor their friend and fellow musician, Nick Menza. All proceeds from this event will go to Nick's sons exclusively, including future sales of CDs, art and merchandise, as well as a DVD of this performance.

Bands and special guests currently include: Elsie Binx, Emeralde, Von Skeletor, Deltanaut, Soma And The Green with Gary Mac, OHM with Chris Poland (original Megadeath lead guitarist), Bullet Boys with Marq Torien, Joe Floyd and Roy Z. from Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Warrior, & Driver, Love / Hate with Jon E., Rhoads with Kelle Rhoads, plus many more special guests scheduled to appear and a finale VIP, star studded jam. Much more to come.

Lucky Strike Live

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

1st Floor Hollywood & Highland Center

Hollywood, CA 9002

* Doors: 5:00pm

* Show: 7:00pm

* 21+

* $20 Advance

* $25 Door