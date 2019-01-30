NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer Performs "Holy Wars" In Unreleased HQ Video

Professionally filmed, unreleased drum-cam footage of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza playing along to the band's classic song, "Holy Wars", can be seen below.

The footage was shot sometime during March, 2014 at Uberbeatz Studios in Seattle, Washington. Known to be some of the final unreleased studio drum recordings Menza recorded before he passed away in 2016, shot in an HD four camera angle mix.

The video and audio from the clip was supposed to be used for the late drummer's first ever instructional drum DVD, Intense Mega Drumming, that featured 10 re-recorded classic Megadeth drum tracks of Menza's years of playing drums in the band, with tons of tips and tricks from his arsenal to help teach anybody out there become a better player.

The project was produced and directed by Kari Pearson and Menza's manager Robert Bolger, now shelved and being utilized for an underway project that's in the works, with more details to follow soon.