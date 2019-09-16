NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer Performs "In My Darkest Hour" In Final Release From Menza Mega Video Vault

In this studio video from 2014, late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza pounds away at "In My Darkest Hour". This is the final release from the Menza Mega Video Vault. Watch below:

Stay tuned for announcements in regards to a full length documentary that's going to be made about Nick's life, his early days with Megadeth to his final project OHM.

Menza joined Megadeth for the 1989 recording of the Rust In Peace album, and for the next nine years became associated with the band's "classic" and most ever profitable era.

Nick Menza tragically passed away in May 2016 after suffering a heart attack, and collapsed behind his drum kit during a live concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A few days after Menza's passing, Dave Mustaine insisted that he had a "very, very close" relationship with the drummer, who previously accused the Megadeth frontman of sending him a "ridiculous proposal" for a failed 2015 reunion of the band's classic Rust In Peace- era lineup. Mustaine told the Q103 radio station: "I think when you're that close with somebody, the temperatures run a lot hotter than in most relationships, so the love is that much more deeper and the anger is so much more hot and the sadness is so much more profound.

"So I think that's when you know that you're really in a relationship with somebody that matters to you." He continued: "People think that we had this failed reunion attempt. There were several times that we tried to reconcile stuff, and it just didn't happen for whatever reason I don't know why, but it didn't."

Menza's book, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza, by J. Marshall Craig was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.