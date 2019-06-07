NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer Re-Records "Train Of Consequences" In Previously Unreleased Video

Previously unreleased drum-cam footage of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, in the studio re-recording the bands classic song "Train Of Consequences", can be seen below. In the opening clip Menza talks about how some of his parts on the Megadeth albums had mistakes.

Menza: "Most of my parts on the albums were mistakes that they kept and I had to learn them, kind of fucked up! But you're only as good as you are on your worst night."

Filmed during March of 2014 at Uberbeatz Studios in Seattle, Washington and believed to be some of the final studio drum recordings of Menza before he passed away more than two years later. The footage was supposed to be used for the late drummer's first-ever instructional DVD, Intense Mega Drumming, that was to feature 10 re-recorded classic Megadeth drum tracks with tons of tips and tricks from Menza's arsenal to help teach anybody out there become a better player.

The DVD which was produced and directed by Kari Pearson and Menza's long time manager Robert Bolger has since been shelved and the footage is being utilized for untitled upcoming full length documentary about the drummer's intimate life and career from the early days with Megadeth to his final project OHM:.

According to Menza's manager Robert Bolger, the 10 unreleased, re-recorded classic Megadeth drum tracks were offered to Megadeth founders Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson in 2017 during a conversation via text. "My intention was to personally have Mustaine and Junior listen to them and select two or three, or more out of the ten tracks to be considered for any future Megadeth anniversary / greatest hits releases. Although Mustaine didn't seem to interested at the time. Hopefully all parties could communicate again to possibly come together and collaborate to properly pay tribute to Nick, it's the right thing to do for the Menza family and fans. There's no denying the fact that Megadeth was a huge part of Nick's life and career, as well as Nick being part of Megadeth's huge commercial success."

Menza joined Megadeth for the 1989 recording of the Rust In Peace album, and for the next nine years became associated with the band's "classic" and most ever profitable era.

Nick Menza tragically passed away in May 2016 after suffering a heart attack, and collapsed behind his drum kit during a live concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A few days after Menza's passing, Dave Mustaine insisted that he had a "very, very close" relationship with the drummer, who previously accused the Megadeth frontman of sending him a "ridiculous proposal" for a failed 2015 reunion of the band's classic Rust In Peace- era lineup. Mustaine told the Q103 radio station: "I think when you're that close with somebody, the temperatures run a lot hotter than in most relationships, so the love is that much more deeper and the anger is so much more hot and the sadness is so much more profound.

"So I think that's when you know that you're really in a relationship with somebody that matters to you." He continued: "People think that we had this failed reunion attempt. There were several times that we tried to reconcile stuff, and it just didn't happen for whatever reason I don't know why, but it didn't."

Menza's book, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza, by J. Marshall Craig was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.