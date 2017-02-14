NICK MENZA – Own A Piece Of MEGADETH History With Upcoming Auction

The estate of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza will launch an online private and intimate auction this coming March - So now is your chance to own a piece of Megadeth history.



All available tour memorabilia comes from Nick’s personal and private collection that he collected throughout the years while the drummer for Megadeth during the touring cycle of Rust In Peace - Countdown To Extinction - Youthanasia - Cryptic Writings



Highlight's of the auction will feature some singed items and very rare VIP backstage tour laminates, tour books and a very rare, one of kind brown suede vest Nick wore during the 1994 Youthanasia photo shoot, signed by Dave Mustaine just to name a few.



A preview of the entire auction catalog will be available online Tuesday, February 28th.