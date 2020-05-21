NICK MENZA Performs MEGADETH's "Tornado Of Souls"; Audio

To commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza, a 2014 studio recording of the late drummer pounding away at the band's classic song, "Tornado Of Souls", can be heard below.

The isolated drum track was recorded at Uberbeatz Studios in Lynnwood, WA and engineered by Jesse Smith, Ryan Schutte, David Jenkins and mixed by Luke Clark.

Today (Thursday, May 21) marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Nick Menza, one the most beloved drummers in heavy metal who died late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The son of a jazz musician, Nick Menza was born on July 23, 1964, in Munich, Germany. He began playing the drums at the age of two. Reared on a diet of classic jazz and R&B, he turned professional at the age of 18 and swiftly earned himself an impressive CV of session work, performing alongside musicians from all manner of diverse genres. He eventually caught the attention of then Megadeth drummer Chuck Behler, eventually becoming his drum tech and occasionally filling in for his boss. As a result of his close relationship with the Megadeth camp, he was picked by Dave Mustaine as the perfect replacement for Behler when the latter quit the band.

Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's ten-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove was doctors feared was a cancerous growth.

Menza's official autobiography, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza by J. Marshall Craig, was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.