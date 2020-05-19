NICK MENZA - Rare Footage Of Late MEGADETH Drummer At Uberbeatz Studios; Video

A short clip of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, from 2014 at Uberbeatz Studios in Lynnwood, WA, can be seen below:

Nick Menza's estate recently shared previously unreleased audio of Nick in his home studio re-recording the band's classic song "Bad Omen". This was captured right around the same time Nick was asked to re-join Megadeth for what was known as a reunion of the Rust In Peace lineup.

"Bad Omen" originally appeared on Megadeth's second album, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, released in 1986 with Gar Samuelson on drums.

Nick Menza sat behind the kit on four Megadeth albums: Rust In Peace (1990), Countdown To Extinction (1992), Youthanasia (1994) and Cryptic Writings (1997).

On May 21, 2016, Menza was performing with his band, OHM, at The Baked Potato jazz club in Studio City, California. Only three songs into the set, Menza collapsed onstage. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy later showed the cause of death to be atherosclerotic, hypertensive-induced congestive heart failure. Menza was 51.