NICK MENZA - Watch First Episode Of Late MEGADETH Drummer's Revamped 2020 Menza Mega Video Vault Feat. PANTERA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

The first of three episodes of the revamped 2020 "Menza Mega Video Vault" featuring late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza behind the camera filming some very rare unreleased intimate and funny backstage moments with the guys in Megadeth, Pantera, Stone Temple Pilots and their road crews, hosted by Exodus Frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza, can be seen below.

The three part series, Behind The Scenes With Nick Menza, is footage from Menza's personal and private collection VHS tapes that features previously unreleased live concert footage of Pantera and Stone Temple Pilots the drummer captured during 1992 and 1993 when Pantera and Stone Temple Pilots opened for Megadeth on the Countdown To Extinction tour.

The series is being produced by Menza's long time manger Robert Bolger, Wayne Marsala and Brian Huntington of Grey Haven Media.