NICK OLIVERI - Former QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Bassist’s N.O. Hits At All Vol.4 Coming In February

Here it is, folks. The last episode of the N.O. Hits At All compilations, that put together the very best as well as some exclusive, unreleased tracks from Nick Oliveri's numerous projects and collaborations over 20 years of career. It will land on February 23rd via HPS Records.

Following the successful issuing of his N.O. Hits At All Vol.1, N.O. Hits At All Vol.2 and N.O. Hits At All Vol.3 compiling rare an unreleased songs from his numerous projects and collaborations over the past 25 years (QOTSA, Dwarves, Kyuss Lives!, Death Acoustic, Winnebago Deal, Royale Deamons with Wino and Joey Castillo.), Oliveri returns February 23rd with the final episode of the series, comprising tracks by The Dwarves, Death Acoustic, Rattlin' Bones and Loading Data.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Walk On" (written by The Uncontrollable)

"Identify, Isolate, Manipulate" (written by Biblical Proof Of Ufos)

"Endless Vacation" (written by Ramones and performed by Death Acoustic)

"Hanging Low" (written by Loading Data)



Side B

"Fuck You Up And Get High" (written by The Dwarves)

"Super Hero" (written by He Who Can Not Be Named)

"Dont Believe" (written by Rattlin' Bones)

"Susy Is A Headbanger" (written by Ramones)

N.O. Hits At All Vol.3 will see a black/colored vinyl, CD and digital release. Pre-orders for the physical copies will start on December 5th on HPS Records website.