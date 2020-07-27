NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Announce Live Stream Album Release Show

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, a Philadelphia-based rock band led by artist / songwriter / producer Nick Perri, announced a live-stream album release show at the Ardmore Music Hall today. The full band, full production concert will take place the day the group’s debut album Sun Via will be released, Friday August 14th.

Ardmore Music Hall is one of the first venues in the country to produce live audience-free concerts available for streaming during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ardmore and Nugs.TV to bring our full stage show to fans anywhere in the world via live-stream,” said Perri. “Especially in a time like this, I think music plays an important role in uniting and up-lifting.”

The webcast will be free, but tips & donations are welcome. All tips will be split between the band and Ardmore Music Hall staff. Everyone who makes a contribution by August 13th will be entered to win a $40 Ardmore Music Hall merchandise voucher. VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are available as well as ‘Virtual Front Row Access’ via Zoom. More information here.

Where to watch: Ardmore Music Hall's Facebook Live, Ardmore Music Hall's YouTube, or Nugs.net.

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves consists of Perri on lead vocals and guitar, singers / songwriters Anthony and Michael Montesano, bassist Brian Weaver, keyboardist Justin DiFebbo, and drummer Zil Fessler, all of whom originate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recorded and produced by Perri, Sun Via is comprised of 10 original songs—a cohesive mix of rock, alternative, Americana, and psychedelia-infused tracks. The album is available now for pre-order on vinyl, CD, and digital at this location.

The album’s opening track and first single, “Feeling Good”, which is currently rising up rock radio charts, has already begun earning praise from the band’s music industry contemporaries, including Greta Van Fleet’s Danny Wagner, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, and Gibson’s Director of Brand Experience, Mark Agnesi.

To learn more about Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and sign up for the band’s mailing list, visit nickperrimusic.com.

(Photo: Front Row Perspective Print - Bob Linneman)



