NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Featured In 100th Episode Of Sick Riffs; Video

Guitar World has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"We've made it to the 100th episode of Sick Riffs! We hope you've learned a thing or two, but fear not, as we still have plenty more six-string material for your perusal on the way. Here, Nick Perri joins us to teach you how to play 'Feeling Good', taken from his newest band's debut record, Sun Via. It's a fuzz-powered display of electric guitar attitude, and we're sure you're going to dig it."

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, a Philadelphia-based rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released an accompanying music video to their first single, “Feeling Good”. The song which has been climbing the rock radio charts all month, is an upbeat, fuzz-guitar-driven summer anthem with a message very important to the band.

“Back when I wrote ‘Feeling Good,’ I wanted to sing about being grateful for what you have and not relying on material goods for happiness,” said Perri, who - embracing his roots - delivers a hook-filled chorus and minute-long guitar solo in the track. “In light of this current year, however, I believe the song can take on further meaning and purpose. At the end of the day, I hope ‘Feeling Good’ can inspire and uplift listeners. I think spreading positivity, especially during a time like this, is important.”

Longtime Thieves collaborator Austin M. Bauman filmed the one-shot music video, taking viewers on a tour of Perri’s former SoCal neighborhood as Perri and friends showcase their feel-good summer strut. The video is available to stream below:

The band also announced plans to live-stream an album release show at the Ardmore Music Hall. The full band, full production concert will take place the day the group’s anticipated debut album, Sun Via, will be released, Friday August 14. In addition, Nick and The Thieves will open two Drive-In shows supporting British rock band The Struts later this month.

“It’s a whirlwind time, launching an album, gearing up for live shows, especially under these extremely different conditions. We’re taking it one day at a time, but excited to potentially lift some spirits as get back to doing what we do; entertain.”

Recorded and produced by Perri, Sun Via is comprised of 10 original songs - a cohesive mix of rock, alternative, Americana, and psychedelia-infused tracks. The album is available now for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and digital here.

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves consists of Perri on lead vocals and guitar, singers/songwriters Anthony and Michael Montesano, bassist Brian Weaver, keyboardist Justin DiFebbo, and drummer Zil Fessler, all of whom originate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and sign up for the band’s mailing list, visit nickperrimusic.com.