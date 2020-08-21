NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Play Drive-In Show In Philadelphia; Photo

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves lit up a Philadelphia crowd Tuesday evening playing the first Live Nation Live In Drive In rock concert held in the city. The Philadelphia based band shared the stage with British rock band The Struts.

(Photo by: Derek Brad)

The band’s first single, “Feeling Good”, is trending at #59 on the active rock radio charts, and their full-length album Sun Via, which was released on August 14, debuted in the Top 10 US rock albums charts on iTunes, coming in at #6.

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves recently released an accompanying music video to their first single, “Feeling Good”. The song which has been climbing the rock radio charts all month, is an upbeat, fuzz-guitar-driven summer anthem with a message very important to the band.

“Back when I wrote ‘Feeling Good,’ I wanted to sing about being grateful for what you have and not relying on material goods for happiness,” said Perri, who - embracing his roots - delivers a hook-filled chorus and minute-long guitar solo in the track. “In light of this current year, however, I believe the song can take on further meaning and purpose. At the end of the day, I hope ‘Feeling Good’ can inspire and uplift listeners. I think spreading positivity, especially during a time like this, is important.”

Longtime Thieves collaborator Austin M. Bauman filmed the one-shot music video, taking viewers on a tour of Perri’s former SoCal neighborhood as Perri and friends showcase their feel-good summer strut. The video is available to stream below:

“It’s a whirlwind time, launching an album, gearing up for live shows, especially under these extremely different conditions. We’re taking it one day at a time, but excited to potentially lift some spirits as get back to doing what we do; entertain.”

Recorded and produced by Perri, Sun Via is comprised of 10 original songs - a cohesive mix of rock, alternative, Americana, and psychedelia-infused tracks. The album is available now f on vinyl, CD, and digital here.

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves consists of Perri on lead vocals and guitar, singers/songwriters Anthony and Michael Montesano, bassist Brian Weaver, keyboardist Justin DiFebbo, and drummer Zil Fessler, all of whom originate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and sign up for the band’s mailing list, visit nickperrimusic.com.