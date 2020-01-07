NICK STERLING - Former SEBASTIAN BACH Guitarist And Family Involved In Serious Car Accident; GoFundMe Page Launched

Former Sebastian Bach guitarist Nick Sterling and his wife and daughter were involved in an unfortunate and serious car accident on Saturday, January 4. Fans wishing to donate to help them out with hospital bills while they are on the mend, can visit the GoFundMe page here.

A message from Margaret Prado, who organized the fundraiser, states: "On January 4th tragedy stuck this little family, they got t-boned by a large truck while making a left turn at a yellow light. Luckily they where in a 87’ Buick so they are alive but still suffered substantial injuries and trauma.

"Both parents are in the hospital with multiple fractures and injuries. But their little one Jessie is in the children’s ICU in a medically induced coma. She is getting the best care possible but we want nothing more than to help them get through such a difficult time.

"So we ask for your prayers and if you can spare anything at all to help them with the medical expenses, it would be appreciated. A thank you in advance for your prayers and any amount you can spare. God bless."