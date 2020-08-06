NIGHT COBRA Debuts New EP, In Praise Of The Shadow

The "not so distant future" has arrived and with it comes Night Cobra. The Houston heavy metal band - featuring current and former members of Necrofier, Venomous Maximus, Killer Hearts and The Satanic Overlords Of Rock N Roll - plays uncaged music for an age of discontent.

Night Cobra's fiery blend of scorching rock 'n' roll and blistering metal is on full display with the unit's debut EP, In Praise Of The Shadow, available now via Bandcamp and streaming via the audio player below.

In Praise of the Shadow by Night Cobra

"These Night Cobra songs have been forged in the concrete and steel of punk and heavy metal," says vocalist Christian Larson. "The world burns and we look for an escape, an escape from Earth!"

In Praise Of The Shadow artwork and tracklisting:

"Chains Of The Beast"

"Escape From Earth"

"In Praise Of The Shadow"

"Nightmare Eternal"

