NIGHT CROWNED Present "No Room For Hope" Lyric Video

In the frozen vasts of Europe's northernmost realms, a new slithering seed is festering at the heart of the Swedish scene - Night Crowned. A spawn formed from an unholy communion between current and previous members of the underground elite such as: The Crown, Dark Funeral, Nightrage and Cipher System, this infestation is set to grow from a rumoured disease into a full-scale pandemic.



Night Crowned's musical vision is as clear as it is putrid; a reawakening of sounds dormant from the most influential acts and masterpieces of the Scandinavian '90's, although with all the advantages of a cutting edge, surgically precise production.



With a combined catalogue of over 30 full-length albums, this degenerate infant is procreated from seasoned and battle-hardened veterans, although with all the hunger that only such a gluttonous monster can possess.



There will be no warning. No antidote, and no remedy. At first you will feel nauseous, then your body will be covered in black boils, and finally both your mind and and matter will have been thoroughly infected by the blight that is - Night Crowned.

"This song, 'No Room For Hope' is the first taste of the nordic sound we have created with Night Crowned," says the band. "A mix of all good things from the north. Old and new ways mixed."

Night Crowned is:

Ken Romlin - vocals

Marcus Sunesson - guitars (ex-The Crown)

Johan Eskilsson - guitars (Cipher System)

Janne Jaloma - drums (Dark Funeral / session)

Henric Liljesand - bass (ex-Nightrage)

For further details, visit Night Crowned on Facebook.