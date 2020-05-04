NIGHT DEMON - Behind The Song: "Kill The Pain" (Video)

Night Demon recently announced the worldwide release of their new single, "Kill The Pain", via Century Media Records. Go behind the song for an in-depth look at the making of "Kill The Pain" in this new video:

“Kill The Pain” marks the band’s second single release of spring 2020, following hot on the heels of the scorching "Empires Fall".

Night Demon fulfilled a lifelong dream by recording this single at Sweet Silence Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark under the watchful eye of famed producer Flemming Rasmussen. Of course, Rasmussen has left an indelible mark on heavy metal history through his work on Metallica’s Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and …And Justice For All albums, among many others.

“Kill The Pain” is a tough-as-nails bruiser of a song that showcases Night Demon’s signature sound, a revved-up modernized take on classic British and American metal. Lyrically, however, the track marks a thematic departure by delving into serious, deeply personal subject matter. It tackles the heavy topic of suicide, forged in the pain of life experiences but with an inspiring message of hope and perseverance through adversity.

The B-side of "Kill The Pain" is a blistering cover of Cirith Ungol’s “100 mph”, with Night Demon’s Jarvis Leatherby and Cirith Ungol’s Tim Baker sharing lead vocal duties. Given the brotherhood between these two Ventura-based bands, and their years of traveling and performing together, “100 mph” marks a special collaboration as they join forces to breathe new life and power into this oft-overlooked gem from the One Foot in Hell album.

Check out a lyric video for "Kill The Pain" below.

The single will be available as:

- Red 7inch (ltd. to 300) – Band Shop via Kingsroad (US & EU)

- White 7inch (ltd. to 200) – Century Media US Online Shop (100)

- White 7inch (ltd. to 200) – High Roller Records (Germany) (100)

Order here.

Night Demon is:

Jarvis Leatherby - Vocals, Bass

Armand John Anthony - Guitars

Dusty Squires - Drums