NIGHT DEMON Debut “Welcome To The Night” Music Video; Band On Tour Now With ANVIL

Ventura, California based metal outfit, Night Demon, have unveiled the first offering from the band's upcoming sophomore record, Darkness Remains, which comes in the form of a brand new music video for the track “Welcome To The Night”, available for streaming below.

In addition to the new music video and the band's forthcoming album, Night Demon have just begun a US tour alongside the mighty Anvil, which you can find a complete list of dates for below.

Speaking about "Welcome To The Night", Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass) from the band comments: "As 2017 settles into existence, we realize it’s been quite awhile since Night Demon has filled your ears with some new, balls-to-the-wall Heavy Metal jams! We feel the hunger inside you has grown and we hear the call, we hear you, the creatures of the night cry out to us… Well, never fear! Night Demon is here to appease that hunger for Metal. We are proud to unleash our first offering off our new album. Prepare yourselves as we welcome you to the night!”

Speaking about their journey on the path leading to the release of Darkness Remains, the members of Night Demon came together to state the following: "Well it's about time for Night Demon to release a new album! It's been quite the whirlwind for us touring the world over the last two years on Curse Of The Damned. We really wanted to give the existing fans a chance to digest the album and have a chance to see it live a few times. We have been prepping for the new record for over a year, and now the moment is upon us to unleash this beast for one and all! Very excited to continue our road journeys with some new material for the faithful, and the newcomers. Night Demon is coming for you in 2017!"

Darkness Remains will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Edition Digipak

- LP

- Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks)

Vinyl will be released in the following colors:

* Dark Green - European Exclusive - Limited to 2000 copies

* Silver - US Exclusive - Limited to 500 copies

The pre-order bundles for Darkness Remains are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night”

“Hallowed Ground”

“Maiden Hell”

“Stranger In The Room”

“Life On The Run”

“Dawn Rider”

“Black Widow”

“On Your Own”

“Flight Of The Manticore”

“Darkness Remains”

“We Will Rock You” (by Queen )*

“Turn Up The Night” (by Black Sabbath)*

* - Bonus Tracks

US dates with Anvil:

March

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz*

9 - Cheaspeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

10 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

11 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub*

15 - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live*

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

18 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

22 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova

25 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

30 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

April

1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

3 - Cinncinatti, OH - The Mad Frog*

4 - St Louis, MO - Fubar*

5 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews*

6 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

9 - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop

17 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA*

* - Headlining show (no Anvil)