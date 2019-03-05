NIGHT DEMON Joined On Stage By Legendary SCORPIONS Guitarist ULI JON ROTH; Photos, Video

This past Saturday, March 2nd, the Metal Hammer Award winners Night Demon headlined the sold out Hell Over Hammaburg festival in Hamburg, Germany. While Night Demons has performed at many festivals over the years - most recently Wacken Open Air (Germany), Muskelrock (Sweden), and Ozzfest (US), this show marked the first major festival headliner for the band.

During their encore set, the band was joined by none other than the legendary Scorpions guitar player, Uli Jon Roth. Roth and Night Demon went on to perform renditions of Scorpions classics "In Trance" and "Top Of The Bill". Frontman/bassist Jarvis Leatherby jokes with BraveWords, saying, "This was definitely a magical moment in ND history. Looks like 'In Trance' is officially retired from the live set."

Multi-angle footage of this special performance can be found below:

Night Demon’s current full-length studio album, Darkness Remains (Century Media), is the follow-up to their debut record, Curse Of The Damned, and is available as a limited edition Digipak, LP, and a Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks). Bundles for Darkness Remains are available here.

Darkness Remains delivers all the expected 'New Wave of British Heavy Metal' inspired thrills and chills, but also sees members, Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass), Armand John Anthony (guitar), and Dusty Squires (drums), honing their songwriting chops. Not only has the band’s overall sound matured, but the individual members have carved out their own niches, sharpened their attack, and even taken some chances along the way. Boasting a full, powerful, and clear production that retains a raw edginess, Darkness Remains sets the gold standard for how a traditional metal record should sound in 2017.

(Stage photo - Ilona Silverwings)