NIGHT DEMON Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

California's Night Demon conquered Bullhead City Circus with their very fresh sounding NWOBHM tunes at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Welcome To The Night"

"Hallowed Ground"

"Full Speed Ahead"

"The Howling Man"

"Heavy Metal Heat"

"Stranger In The Room"

"Screams In The Night"

"The Chalice"

"Darkness Remains"

"Night Demon"

"Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden cover)

Catch Night Demon live on the following stages:

March

1 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland

2 - Hell Over Hammaburg - Hamburg, Germany

June

15 - Headbangers Private Event - Düsseldorf, Germany

29 - Mr. Smalls Theater - Milvale, PA

August

24 - Metal Gods Festival - Berlin, Germany