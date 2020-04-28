NIGHT DEMON Premiers "Empires Fall" Guitar Playthrough Video

Night Demon have released a guitar playthrough of their recent single, "Empires Fall". Watch the video featuring Night Demon lead guitarist Armand John Anthony, below.

"If I had one song to sum up what I love about playing guitar, 'Empires Fall' has it all. It's all my stylistic influences mashed together in just under 3 minutes. Let's rip," states Armand John Anthony.

Earlier this month, Night Demon released their "Empires Fall" single worldwide via Century Media Records. "Empires Fall" is the follow-up to their second studio album, Darkness Remains, released three years ago. The hard-hitting, take-no-prisoners track chronicling the demise of the record industry, was mixed by Josh Newell & mastered by Brad Boatright. Punk legends, Lars Fredrickson and Matt Freeman of Rancid, as well as James Paul Luna of Holy Grail also contributed background vocals to the track. Watch the lyric video for "Empires Fall" below:

The single is available digitally on all streaming platforms and on a 7'' vinyl version, which includes a cover version of Le Griffe's "Fast Bikes" on the B-side. You can order your very own copy, or stream the track HERE.

The brilliant hand-painted cover art by Andrei Bouzikov is the icing on the cake for "Empires Fall", evoking images of Godzilla and Mothra terrorizing Tokyo, but with an irrepressible Night Demon twist that dovetails perfectly with the song’s lyrical content.

Although the global coronavirus crisis has temporarily grounded their tour plans, the band are plotting their triumphant return to the live arena, including select festival appearances in summer 2020. Empires may fall, but Night Demon still stand tall.

Night Demon is:

Jarvis Leatherby - Vocals, Bass

Armand John Anthony - Guitars

Dusty Squires - Drums