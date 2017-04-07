NIGHT DEMON Release “Hallowed Ground” Lyric Video, Digital Single

Ventura, California based metal outfit, Night Demon, have a lyric video for “Hallowed Ground”, their new digital single featured on the band's upcoming sophomore record, Darkness Remains, out on April 21st via Century Media. The single is available now and can be purchased at all digital retail outlets. Check out the new lyric video below.

Speaking about their journey on the path leading to the release of Darkness Remains, the members of Night Demon came together to state the following: "Well it's about time for Night Demon to release a new album! It's been quite the whirlwind for us touring the world over the last two years on Curse Of The Damned. We really wanted to give the existing fans a chance to digest the album and have a chance to see it live a few times. We have been prepping for the new record for over a year, and now the moment is upon us to unleash this beast for one and all! Very excited to continue our road journeys with some new material for the faithful, and the newcomers. Night Demon is coming for you in 2017!"

Darkness Remains will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Edition Digipak

- LP

- Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks)

Vinyl will be released in the following colors:

* Dark Green - European Exclusive - Limited to 2000 copies

* Silver - US Exclusive - Limited to 500 copies

The pre-order bundles for Darkness Remains are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night”

“Hallowed Ground”

“Maiden Hell”

“Stranger In The Room”

“Life On The Run”

“Dawn Rider”

“Black Widow”

“On Your Own”

“Flight Of The Manticore”

“Darkness Remains”

“We Will Rock You” (by Queen )*

“Turn Up The Night” (by Black Sabbath)*

* - Bonus Tracks

“Hallowed Ground” lyric video:

“Welcome To The Night” video:

US dates with Anvil:

April

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

9 - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Complex LA (Record Release Show) *

* - Headlining show (no Anvil)