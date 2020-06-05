NIGHT DEMON Release New 7" Single "Are You Out There"; Behind The Song And Lyric Videos Streaming

Night Demon announce the worldwide release of their new single, “Are You Out There”, which is the third single to be unveiled this year. Watch a lyric video and a "Behind The Song" clip below.

It is no secret that one of the band’s greatest influences is Thin Lizzy. Indeed, Thin Lizzy’s pioneering hard rock aesthetic is foundational to Night Demon, engrained in the band’s collective musical DNA. With this single, they celebrate the priceless legacy of Thin Lizzy, paying tribute to the iconic Irish minstrels with a pair of songs, one original and one cover.

“Are You Out There” is a rollicking, feel-good tune whose hooks, melodies, vibe, and spirit were all crafted in the vein of the Dublin masters, yet still filtered through Night Demon’s signature sound. Even the subject matter of the song is related to Thin Lizzy, albeit with an autobiographical twist.

Lyricist Jarvis Leatherby spins a cautionary tale about the final days of the legendary Phil Lynott, before his life was cut tragically short by drug and alcohol addiction. To be sure, “Are You Out There” may surprise longtime fans expecting a pummelling metal attack in the time-honoured Night Demon tradition. But this song showcases a different side of the band, one that has always been present but perhaps obscured by the darkness and fury.

Night Demon recorded “Are You Out There” at Electrical Audio in Chicago, under the watchful eye of famed rock producer Steve Albini. In keeping with the Thin Lizzy tribute theme, the B-side of "Are You Out There" is a suitably Demonized cover of the Lizzy classic “The Sun Goes Down.” Initially, Night Demon’s version adheres closely to the somber, moody feel of the original, only to explode into an urgent uptempo romp that indelibly etches Night Demon’s mark on the song.

The single can be ordered here. Single/t-shirt bundles available here.

- Transparent green 7’’ (limited to 200) – High Roller & Band Shop

- Lilac 7’’ (limited to 300) – Band shop via Kingsroad (US & EU)

- Digital Audio Bundle – all platforms

"Are You Out There" lyric video:

Behind The Song: "Are You Out There":

Night Demon is:

Jarvis Leatherby - Vocals, Bass

Armand John Anthony - Guitars

Dusty Squires - Drums