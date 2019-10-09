NIGHT DEMON To Perform At San Diego Metal Swap Meet 2019

The San Diego Metal Swap Meet will hold their 10th annual event at the Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company on October 19,2019 in San Diego, California.

San Diego Metal Swap Meet organizers have checked in with the following comments:

Brian Parker:

“Metal Swap Meet 2019 marks our 10th anniversary and our second year at Setting Sun Sake Brewing Co. The all age’s event will be on Saturday, October 19, from 11 AM to 6 PM. We are excited to announce that traditional metal band Night Demon will be performing at 5 PM. We will have over 50 vendors selling all kinds of metal related merchandise, arts and crafts. Music with be played by DJ Katon of LA thrash metal band Hirax. Metal photographer Peter Beste will be there selling his new book Defenders of the Faith, and we will have signing by Night Demon and Alien Weaponry. The location has 8 breweries and multiple food options including Full Metal Burgers. The event is only $10 and free to 12 and under. Look forward to seeing you all there.”

Israel Pelayo:

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 10th anniversary this year and are so happy that the people of Southern California have supported this event so much. We hope to keep bringing everyone a quality event for many years to come.”

DJ Katon (Katon W. De Pena, vocalist of LA thrash metal band Hirax):

“Some of the heavy stuff that I will be playing: AC/DC, Slayer, Manowar, Vio-lence, Exodus, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Venom, Dark Angel, Clifford Lee Burton (Pulling Teeth), Megadeth , Saxon, Loudness, Malón, Kiss, Motörhead, D.R.I, Suicidal Tendencies, ZZ Top, Sarcofago, NunSlaughter, Evil Dead, Nifelheim, Sadistic Intent, Amon Amarth and many more....”

Ben Burley (Full Metal Burgers owner):

“Full Metal Burgers is stoked to be back again at the San Diego Metal Swap Meet this year. This event is always such a blast, the vendors have the sickest merch, and the community is simply the best. We look forward to this all year long and can’t wait to melt everyone’s faces off with deliciousness.”