NIGHT DEMON To Release Darkness Remains Album In April; Pre-Order Launched

Ventura, California based metal outfit, Night Demon, have proclaimed their epic return in 2017, which comes in the form of the band's upcoming full length studio effort, Darkness Remains. The new album is the follow up to their debut record, Curse Of The Damned, and is primed for an April 21st release on Century Media.

In addition to the impending release of Darkness Remains, Night Demon is also pleased to announce that they will be embarking on a US tour supporting the venerable likes of Anvil. The tour begins on March 2nd in Boston and will conclude on April 9th in Cleveland. The band will also be announcing a special album release show in Los Angeles for April 17th.

Speaking about their journey on the path leading to the release of Darkness Remains, the members of Night Demon came together to state the following: "Well it's about time for Night Demon to release a new album! It's been quite the whirlwind for us touring the world over the last two years on Curse Of The Damned. We really wanted to give the existing fans a chance to digest the album and have a chance to see it live a few times. We have been prepping for the new record for over a year, and now the moment is upon us to unleash this beast for one and all! Very excited to continue our road journeys with some new material for the faithful, and the newcomers. Night Demon is coming for you in 2017!"

Darkness Remains will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Edition Digipak

- LP

- Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks)

Vinyl will be released in the following colors:

* Dark Green - European Exclusive - Limited to 2000 copies

* Silver - US Exclusive - Limited to 500 copies

The pre-order bundles for Darkness Remains are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night”

“Hallowed Ground”

“Maiden Hell”

“Stranger In The Room”

“Life On The Run”

“Dawn Rider”

“Black Widow”

“On Your Own”

“Flight Of The Manticore”

“Darkness Remains”

“We Will Rock You” (by Queen )*

“Turn Up The Night” (by Black Sabbath)*

* - Bonus Tracks

In addition to the upcoming album and touring, Night Demon remain active in their charitable efforts and have just launched the campaign for their annual "Metal Cares" program.

Speaking about this project and their endeavors aimed at giving back to the community, the band comments: "At least once a year we do a campaign for the Night Demon Metal Cares shirt. Each year has a new design and they have ended up being some of the best merch we've done. This year, our big brothers in Cirith Ungol have gotten in on the action to combine forces with us for an amazing T-shirt for the 2017 edition of Metal Cares.

“Recently our efforts have been focused on scholarships for the underprivileged in our community - working with the YMCA and Merch Relief in aiding victims of natural disasters, and that is the focus of this new design.

“The current campaign runs from February 22nd through March 3rd. ALL PROFITS will be donated! Shirts are produced in response to pre-order and will print/ship once the campaign ends - at which time this exclusive design will be gone!"

For more info on how you can support the cause, head to this location.

US dates with Anvil:

March

2 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz*

9 - Cheaspeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

10 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

11 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub*

15 - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live*

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

18 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

22 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova

25 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

30 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

April

1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

3 - Cinncinatti, OH - The Mad Frog*

4 - St Louis, MO - Fubar*

5 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews*

6 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

9 - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop

17 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA*

* - Headlining show (no Anvil)