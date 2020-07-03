NIGHT DEMON To Release New 7" Single "Vysteria"; Music Video Streaming

Night Demon have announced their new single, "Vysteria", for worldwide release via Century Media Records. A music video can be found below.

The "Vysteria" single marks Night Demon’s fourth 7” vinyl release of 2020. The song title is a fictitious word conjured by the band’s own darkened fertile imagination. It is defined as “exaggerated or uncontrollable emotion or excitement incited by the media, especially among a group of people during a pandemic.”

Lyrically, the song is a clear-eyed, unflinching examination of what life has become during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. “Vysteria” is not a political statement for these emotionally charged times; however, it does single out for critical scrutiny the mass media’s role in igniting, fueling and exacerbating the virus-related fears that have gripped so many from all different walks of life, socioeconomic statuses, and cultural backgrounds. The band penned this song in late March 2020, and ensuing events have only served to reinforce and validate their observations.

Musically, “Vysteria” is as savage, hard-charging and relentlessly uncompromising as anything in Night Demon’s catalog. It has to be, really. The song channels all of our collective anger and frustration with the present state of affairs into a mighty roar, a cathartic primal scream from the rooftops.

As a special treat, the 7” vinyl version of the song features an exclusive mix by legendary producer Randy Burns, whose credits include Megadeth's Peace Sells … But Who’s Buying?, as well as thrashterpieces by Possessed, Nuclear Assault, Dark Angel, Kreator and Death, among others. The Randy Burns vinyl mix is completely different than that featured on the digital / video version of “Vysteria,” which was mixed by Kurt Ballou, guitarist of seminal hardcore punk pioneers Converge. The vinyl also includes a highly prized B-side, in the form of a live rendition of Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years”. Although “Wasted Years” has sporadically been featured as an electrifying encore to Night Demon’s live performances, this version holds particular significance for die-hard fans. You see, this recording is the lone previously unreleased track from the band’s historic set at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio on December 2, 2017, which became the acclaimed triple-live opus Live Darkness. “Wasted Years” was Night Demon’s final encore on that magical winter’s night, and the Vysteria 7” vinyl is the only place where it can be re-lived in all of its unvarnished glory.

The single will be available as:

- Lilac 7” (200 - High Roller / Band Shop)

- Transparent green 7” (300 Band Shop)

- Digital Audio Bundle (all platforms)

Get your copy via the links below:

- US

- EU

- Stream/download

Night Demon is:

Jarvis Leatherby - Vocals, Bass

Armand John Anthony - Guitars

Dusty Squires - Drums