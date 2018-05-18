NIGHT DEMON To Release Triple Live Album Live Darkness In August; "Evil Like A Knife" Live Video Featuring MIDNIGHT's Athenar Streaming

Night Demon has announced the worldwide release of their triple live album Live Darkness on August 10th via Century Media Records/Shadow Kingdom Records in the US. Live Darkness will be released digitally as well as limited edition vinyl and double CD digipak. There will also be exclusive pre-order bundles available here.

Limited Edition US configurations include:

- LP 100x Black with etching on side F

- LP 100x Crystal Clear with Smoke with etching on side F

- LP 300x Transparent Red with Smoke with etching on side F

- Double CD digipak - limited to 1,000 copies

On December 2nd, 2017, Night Demon, featuring Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass), Armand John Anthony (guitar) and Dusty Squires (drums), played to a packed house of longtime friends and supporters at the Beachland Ballroom in their adopted second home of Cleveland, Ohio.

Ripping through a blistering 90 minute set, Night Demon wowed concertgoers with a comprehensive, career-spanning setlist including their entire debut EP, 2013’s Night Demon, “Full Speed Ahead”, "Screams In The Night” and “Mastermind” from 2015’s Curse Of The Damned, plus “Hallowed Ground”, "Black Widow”, “On Your Own” and “Welcome To The Night” from their current release Darkness Remains.

Night Demon also performed a lethal rendition of Midnight’s “Evil Like A Knife”, featuring a guest appearance from Athenar himself, available now with every digital pre-order of Live Darkness. A video of the performance can be found below.

"Athenar from Midnight was kind enough to join us onstage for our rendition of his masterpiece 'Evil Like A Knife',” says Jarvis Leatherby. “This marks the first time Night Demon has had a special guest appear on stage with the band! More fitting, this happened in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio where Live Darkness was recorded. Enjoy!"

The entire show was recorded and now sees the light of day as Live Darkness, Night Demon’s first official live document. Darkness has never shone so brightly. Pre-order Live Darkness here.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night"

“Full Speed Ahead"

“Ritual"

“Curse Of The Damned"

“Dawn Rider"

“Save Me Now"

“Hallowed Ground"

“Maiden Hell"

“Mastermind"

“On Your Own"

“Life On The Run"

“The Howling Man"

“Black Widow"

“Ancient Evil"

“Satan"

“Evil Like A Knife"

“Stranger In The Room"

“Screams In The Night"

“Flight Of The Manticore"

“The Chalice"

“Darkness Remains"

“Heavy Metal Heat"

“Night Demon"

“Evil Like A Knife" video: