NIGHT HAG Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions For Release Of New EP

Night Nag make their Horror Pain Gore Death Productions debut with the new EP Insemination Rites Of The Succubus. Hailing from Virginia, Night Hag perform vicious old school death/doom metal that is not for the false. Awakened from an extended slumber, Night Hag returns to kill you in your sleep with this this five track EP that will take you to the depths of your nightmares and back. Prepare to be paralyzed and crushed by the most foul, unpleasant, ugliest bitch of your imagination.

Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Buried In Gore”

“Night Hag”

“Carnal Necromantic Lust Ritual”

“Insemination Rites Of The Succubus”

“Witches’ Coven” (Mortician cover)

“Buried In Gore”: