NIGHT IN GALES - Full Show From Wacken Open Air 2019 Available

The clip below features Germany's Night In Gales performing at the Wacken Open Air in 2019. Check out the complete show below.

Setlist:

"Architects of Tyranny"

"Sylphlike"

"Mindspawn"

"The Mortal Soul"

"The Spears Within"

"Razor"

"The Last Sunsets"

"Thy Abyss"

"Autumn Water"

"Intruder"

"Void Venture"

"Raining Blood"

Follow Night In Gales into the “Dawnlight Garden” where the touch of the dark angel’s hand will separate spirit from life. The song is also the title track of their upcoming album and delivers a first glimpse of the new material by the German melodic death metal outfit, while the lyric video allows a close look at the brilliant visual imagery that was crafted by Costin Chioreanu.

Night In Gales open the gates of their Dawnlight Garden on July 24th through Apostasy Records.

An ominous, red dyed horizon recalls Sylphlike, Towards The Twilight or The Last Sunsets – the album that led Night In Gales back to their roots. 2018 marked the return of their initial singer Christian Müller, but the year also saw their rediscovered love for melodic death metal in its initial form, which they delivered with overwhelming enthusiasm and a noticeable (re)connection with their own history.

Dawnlight Garden consistently continues this path and delivers even more multifaceted material which underlines the compositional sophistication of the band. The opener “Atrocity Kings” paves the way for “Beyond The Light” to really explode. But there is always enough space for groove (“Winterspawn”) and semi-acoustic passages (“Kingdom”). The re-recorded “A Spark In The Crimson Eclipse” looks back on the Razor EP which was originally released in 1996 to create another highlight.

The character of the album is perfectly captured in the intense artwork by Costin Chioreanu (At The Gates, Arch Enemy). While the horizon in the background is a nod to the band’s early days, the garden in the foreground symbolizes the here and the now with all its different aspects.

Tracklisting:

"Atrocity Kings"

"Beyond The Light"

"Dawnlight Garden"

"Winterspawn"

"Beasts Leave Tombs Again"

"Kingdom"

"The Spectre Dead"

"A Spark In The Crimson Eclipse"

"Through Dark Decades"

"Choir Of Unlight"

"The Bonebed"

